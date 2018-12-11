Toronto radio station starts playing Baby, It's Cold Outside again

Offensive as it may be to the people of Cleveland, Canadians don't seem particularly triggered by the 1944 holiday classic "Baby, It's Cold Outisde."

In fact, many spoke out in defence of the song last week after Bell Media, Rogers Media and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation all announced that they'd decided to pull the song from their holiday playlists.

At least one of these stations is now reversing its ban on the controversial tune after hearing from audience members who say they want it back.

CBC Music, which operates in Toronto both online and at the radio frequency 94.1 FM, said in a blog post on Tuesday that it had removed the popular song from two of its holiday music streams last week "in recognition of the differing opinions pertaining to the lyrics."

Kudos to @SIRIUSXM for continuing to play "Baby, Its Cold Outside" despite all the controversy. 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WFUivizP9g — Anthony (@AGuyWhoseSaved) December 11, 2018

"Because we value our audience input, which was overwhelmingly to include the song, we have put it back on the two playlists where it had been removed," said the corporation's head of public affairs, Chuck Thompson, in a statement.

"Appreciating not everyone interprets lyrics the same way, listeners may wish to skip the song as we understand not everyone will agree with this decision."

The song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" have been criticized in recent years for serving as what some people believe to be a "date rape anthem."

Hey @starbucksmusic @starbucks, a partner here. Anyway you guys can remove BABY ITS COLD OUTSIDE from the holiday playlist? It’s pretty date-rapey and hearing it multiple times a day is not fun, it’s actually creepy as heck. Here are the lyrics just in case you haven’t read em.. pic.twitter.com/TXawqm5Rqu — ali (@peckedbythedove) December 2, 2018

Debate has been swirling online over lyrics such as "I ought to say, no, no, no" and "say what's in this drink?" since at least 2012.

Some people interpret the call-and-response duet as a man trying to convince a woman to have sex with him, while others say it's harmlessly flirty.

Written by Frank Loesser, the track won an Oscar for best original song after appearing in the 1949 romantic comedy Neptune's Daughter, and has since been covered by everyone from Dean Martin and Ray Charles to Anne Murray and Lady Gaga.

The jury's still out over whether or not its appropriate for modern audiences, but this is not likely to change until people on Twitter learn to compromise or respect each others' viewpoints... so, not for a very long time.