Music
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
live music venues toronto

The top 5 new live music venues in Toronto

Posted 10 hours ago
New live music venues in Toronto provide spaces to enjoy different genres on even more nights of the week, often with a cold beer and a hot plate of food in front of you. Netflix will always be there, so get out of the house and check out one of these just-opened clubs where you can actually be entertained by real flesh-and-blood human beings.

Here are my picks for the top new live music venues in Toronto.

Drom Taberna

This Eastern European tavern that took over the old Tortilla Flats space on Queen West has a cute corner stage that’s great for seeing intimate performances of world music up close. 

Jasper Dandy

A spacious back area inside this Queen and Broadview pub is dedicated to live performances, and with loose ties to Dine Alone Records, you’re sure to catch some good acts. They also have a late night menu, so you’ll never be stuck with the drunchies when the show ends.

Mount Pleasant Rose

Live music, nightly drink specials and brunch all come together under one roof at this pub right near Mount Pleasant and Eglinton that was one a Chick N' Deli.

Cafe Embargo

Food, drink, cafe fare and regular live music programming are now gathered together at this cozy new community space in Parkdale.

The Bluebird

The most unassuming new venue near Roncesvalles, this place regularly plays host to jazz artists and singer-songwriters.

