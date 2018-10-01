Thousands just saw Wu-Tang for free in Toronto thanks to cannabis

From the slums of Shaolin, the Wu-Tang Clan brought da ruckus to Toronto for a free concert thanks to both cannabis and some legal grey areas (the best kind).

The Wu took to Rebel last night for a free concert as part of the #NeverJaded event series happening across the country.

The crew performed their seminal 1993 album 36 Chambers in full, much to the delight of hip-hop heads young and old.

Minor controversy, however, lurked beneath the surface.

While #NeverJaded has been busy planning events featuring big-name talent like the Wu, Health Canada has been looking into what extent the subsidiary of HEXO, a medical cannabis company based out of Quebec, has been marketing its products to concert goers.

As the federal government works to finalize the details surrounding cannabis marketing in time for legalization, the #NeverJaded events fall within a legal grey area concerning the advertisement of cannabis.

Part of the problem is that the government has not clarified any strict rules and regulations surrounding cannabis marketing and whether it will be a tobacco-type situation where no advertising is allowed, or more like alcohol that allows for some under certain circumstances.

Besides the Wu being longtime ambassadors to the skunk, a spokesperson for HEXO said that the events are just about good tunes and good vibes; nothing more.

Cannabis legalization goes into effect across the country on October 17 when presumably more details regarding marketing regulations will unfold.

Until then, can it be all so simple?