Historic Matador Ballroom in Toronto officially for sale for $5 million

The history of Toronto's Matador Ballroom is fraught with uncertainty. It's been a long struggle to re-open the venue near College and Dovercourt that was once home to live music and an after-hours boozecan.

Now, the iconic venue is up for sale again and it just got a price tag slapped on it.

An easy $4.9 million will grab you this spot, complete with stage, kitchen, dance floor, and an amazing history.

The space is up for sale despite the best efforts of its previous owner, Paul McCaughey. He worked tirelessly to restore it and have it up and running, but failed to hang on to an important investor.

From there, ownership returned to a lender and was taken out of McCaughey's hands. The property has now been listed for sale.

The space is huge, and of course, mostly restored. It's gorgeous, and would be great in any number of roles. A theatre venue, club, wine hall, restaurant, or many other options could all be great in this historic, 8,000-sq ft. space.

The real estate listing for the space is a great opportunity for the nostalgics among us to get a wistful glance, just in case the space is altered forever.