Drake surprises fans with Travis Scott at first Toronto concert

Going into last night's concert in Toronto, Drake knew he had to make it up to his most loyal fans—so he brought in Travis Scott.

Last night marked the beginning of the Toronto leg of the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour after postponing the first night. Drake finally took the stage at the Scotiabank Arena in front of a massive crowd.

During the show, Drake brought out fellow rapper Travis Scott, hot off the release of his album ASTROWORLD.

Drake brings out Travis Scott and they perform Sicko Mode!

Drake is featured on the album's third track "SICKO MODE" and the two performed the song together for the first time.

Second half of the performance. "#1 album in the world" -Drake #astroworld

The concert series has already suffered two cancellations that left fans understandably furious.



Some hearts were softened when fans learned that Drake might have postponed Monday's concert to visit a young fan at a Chicago hospital.



And, during the concert, Drake apparently took time to acknowledge his love for Toronto and its emphasis on diversity, saying "this is how the world is suppose to work."

Drake bigs up 'diverse' city of Toronto at homecoming show The In My Feelings rapper praised the Canadian city where he was raised for being a welcoming place for "all races, from all places".

Others weren't so moved by the gesture, calling out Drake for setting them back upwards of $5,000.



It was all Drizzy could do to bring out the number one rapper in the world right now as ASTROWORLD enters its second week at the top of the charts.

Scott will be back on November 21 when his ASTROWORLD tour hits Toronto.