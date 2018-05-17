TTC accordion players are back but not playing Despacito

The saga of two Italian brothers and their love for playing a song called "Despacito" on the accordion continues this week, minus the part about "Despacito."

As it turns out, the young men who've been delighting and infuriating Toronto subway riders for more than a month now by looping the 2017 Luis Fonsi track can play another song: "Havana" by Camilla Cabello.

So there, haters.

As you can see, the Despacito guys now play accordion together sometimes.

Previous to this, they were most often spotted on different subway lines, presumably to fill as much space on the TTC as possible with accordion music at all times.

One of the brothers — the one who wears black — was very publicly fined a few weeks ago for unauthorized busking on a train. He and his brother had been previously warned that their behaviour was forbidden, and yet they persisted.

Had a surprise visit from the #Toronto #despacito accordion guys on our subway ride today! pic.twitter.com/aPTEwh9wFL — Andru Valpy (@AimlessAndru) May 12, 2018

Whether they simply don't care about the $235 fine, or genuinely think that officers don't want them playing "Despacito" specifically, they continue to play the accordion throughout Toronto's subway system.

TTC officials are not pleased about this.

"Not only is it disruptive to the expectation our customers have for a relatively peaceful ride," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green on Thursday, "it can prevent those with sight loss, and who may rely on the audible stop announcements, from navigating the subway system."

BREAKING: Despacito Accordion Guy has been nabbed again by the #TTC at Spadina Station. pic.twitter.com/YPGpXwIUua — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 7, 2018

The men have already been issued one ticket and two summonses compelling them to appear before a justice of the peace, according to Green.

Amusing as the situation may be to some, playing an accordion on the subway is against TTC bylaws. It's also really effing annoying to about half the people who've weighed in.

"To be clear, the TTC is a big supporter of local musical talent done right," said Green by email a few weeks ago. "Aspiring Weird Als and other musicians must restrict their public transit performances to the authorized subway musicians program, Underground Sounds."