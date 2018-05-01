Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 56 minutes ago
Despacito TTC

The TTC just busted the guy who plays Despacito on the subway

A young man known for playing the song "Despacito" on an accordion while riding Toronto's subway system has officially been fined by the TTC — but is $235 enough to end his reign of auditory terror?

It doesn't even matter, because (as suspected) there's another one of him out there. Sort of.

The National Post reports that transit enforcement officers "busted" one of two Italian brothers believed to be the Descpacito guys on Monday around 11:15 a.m.

Special constables reportedly caught up with the accordion player on Line 1 near St. Andrews Station and asked him to step off the train at Union Station.

It was on the platform there that officers showed the man video clips of himself (the Despactio guy who wears black) and his brother (the Despacito guy who wears red).

Both brothers, who hail from Rome and speak limited English, had already been issued warnings for their behaviour based on customer complaints.

The Despacito guy readily admitted to officers that he was one of the men seen on camera, according to the National Post, and remained polite and agreeable even as he was issued an infraction notice.

When asked if he would continue to play Despacito on the subway, the young man is said to have replied "No, no" — which comes as welcome news to critics.

"Finally. Playing Despacito on an accordion in a crowded subway, while people just want to get home after a long day at work, should be an indictable offence," wrote one local on Twitter in response to the story. "Punishable by death."

Fans, on the other hand, are disappointed to learn that this might be the end of the line for Toronto's Despacito dudes.

And yes, there are fans — about as many as haters, I'd say, judging by what's been posted about them on Twitter and Facebook.

"I'm genuinely kind of sad that one of the Despacito accordion guys got busted," wrote another TTC rider. "I know, I know, infractions, annoying, not a TTC approved musician.... But still. It was kind of great."

Lead photo by

Michael Bednarski

