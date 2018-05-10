Toronto's weekly beach party is back with a licensed bar

The most-iconic (and arguably best) electronic dance beach party series in Toronto just dropped its 2018 event schedule and, unlike last year, there are a lot of dancing days on deck this summer.

Promise Cherry Beach is set to kick off its 17th season on June 3, markedly earlier than what we saw in 2017 when pretty much all of Toronto's beaches were being held captive underwater.

A total 0f 14 day-to-night dance parties will take place at Cherry Beach in June, July, August and September, most of them on Sundays between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

If the weather doesn't cooperate, oh well — organizers have a backup warehouse space standing by for your grooving pleasure. Take that, rain.

The party series is also licensed now, so bring ID to get drinks at the on-site beach bar. Water, as always, is free.

If you haven't been, you can expect excellent DJs, a thumpin' sound system, accessible washrooms, dogs, dog lovers, and plenty of good vibes.

Organizers Irving Shaw and David Macleod describe Promise Cherry Beach as an "unmissable chance to take in simply the best of our underground music scene surrounded by sun and fun at the beach."

"Bring your lover and a picnic and pass the time with friends and friends of friends," reads the event's description for 2018. "The perfect day."