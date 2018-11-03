10 intimate concert venues in Toronto to get close with the band

Intimate concert venues in Toronto offer an alternative to gritty rock clubs and enormous stadiums. Quarters are close, but it’s typically more cozy than humid, there’s usually somewhere to sit down, and genres skew more towards the folk, world, jazz and indie end of the spectrum.

Here's a selection of intimate concert venues in Toronto.

The little stage at the corner of this breezy hall on Queen West lights up with folk and world acts almost every night, often twice in one evening, and there’s regular Balkan dancing here.

Arguably Toronto’s oldest club with an opening date in 1943, this no-frills blues bar in Chinatown allows for opportunities to get up close and personal with legends, live performances pretty much every night of the week.

Many a soulful set has been played to a tiny crowd against the velvet-curtained backdrop of this Queen West blues bar.

Folk icons have given some of their most personal performances at this dark, sunken little dinner theatre in Roncesvalles Village.

This sophisticated, low-ceilinged performance space adjoining a brewery and restaurant in Bloordale is an ideal setting for acoustic, folk and small indie acts.

Sit inches from jazz performers at this legendary venue with a jam-packed roster of performances just around the corner from Osgoode station on Queen West.

This dive bar on Danforth East plays host to some marvellous small shows.

Soak in the grunge at this rock club near Queen and Bathurst where you can practically smell the drummer’s BO from the edge of the stage.

Hardcore shows where the band is so close you could reach out and touch them have a home at this bar near Dundas and Bathurst.

Glowing lighting and curving booths set the mood at this Dundas West venue that feels like a sexy retro movie set.