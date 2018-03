Music open mic nights in Toronto give you a chance to perform your heart out in front of strangers without the commitment of bookings or tickets (read: refunds, in case you suck). Head to any of these bars throughout the week for your moment in the spotlight.

Monday

The Painted Lady starts sign ups at 9 p.m. and lets performers sing a max of two songs.

Amsterdam Bicycle Club isn't really for beginners, but those with a few performances under their belt can sign up at 9:30 p.m.

Irish pub Dora Keogh hosts Riverboat Mondays with sign up at 8 p.m., allowing three tunes per performer.

All levels are welcome at Lou Dawg's. Sign up is at 9 p.m. – an acoustic guitar provided.

Tuesday

The Cavern welcomes solos or small groups of different styles on Tuesdays (and Sundays); sign up starts at 7:30 pm.

The Hideout hosts a free open mic sponsored by Amsterdam Brewery. Some instruments are provided here; sign up is at 8 p.m.

No One Writes To The Colonel hosts an open mic for stand up that starts at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

B-Side Lounge has open mics hosted by local songwriter Kevin Howley. Sign up is at 7:30 p.m.

Ein-Stein has been hosting its open mic since 2000. Sign up at 8 p.m. or ahead of time by e-mailing the bar.

Junction City Music Hall starts sign up at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

The Boat's free open mic starts at 9 p.m. and runs until late on every Wednesday except for the last of each month.

Hosted by Jamie Douglas, Pour Boy hosts its show from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., with a piano and guitar available.

Thursday

Fair Grounds Organic Cafe and Roastery starts their open mic at 7:30 p.m., with a show on the third weekend of every month.

Steve's now holds an open mic from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the store's second floor, right about the keyboard department.

Pauper's Pub holds its open mics on the second floor lounge starting at 10 p.m.

Grossman's Tavern has a rotating schedule, but will commonly have an open mic night twice a month hosted by Diane Mason. Head here for 8:30 p.m. and stay until 1 a.m.

Friday

The Friday Night Blues Jam at Salty Dog is a rare recurring open mic on a day that doesn't get much love. Jam out to roots music; the show starts at 9 p.m. and runs until 1:30 a.m.

Big Daddy's has a show hosted by John Loree, running from 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

Saturday

Your Magic Open Mic at La Rev goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekly.

Mackenzies has afternoon open mics from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Sunday