Jacob Elordi was just spotted at a movie theatre in Toronto

Saltburn heartthrob Jacob Elordi has been spotted in Toronto once again, this time catching a movie with his girlfriend and influencer, Olivia Jade Giannulli.

The six-foot-five actor was hard to miss as he visited the Cineplex Cinemas Varsity at 55 Bloor St. W. to watch a screening of The Bikeriders, a crime drama film starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy.

A video of the Euphoria star at the movie theatre, captioned 'Jacob Elordi casually watching a movie with us,' has amassed over 300,000 views in just a few days.

"Stop I go to this theatre all the time and didn't expect him to be at this theatre," one fan wrote. "The way you just live every girl's dream," another person said.

Since taking over Andrew Garfield's role in the forthcoming Guillermo del Toro adaptation of Frankenstein — which is being filmed in Toronto — Elordi, along with other cast mates, has been spotted regularly in the downtown core and Queen Street West area.

Back in March, a TikTok user captured the Australian actor cruising along Queen Street in a black escalade. In April, an Instagram story shared by Aden Camera showed the movie star after he had done some shopping at the store for new gear.

Earlier this month, a bunch of Frankenstein cast mates, including Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Scenes from a Marriage), Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front), and Elordi stopped by Thai restaurant Kiin in the Entertainment District for dinner.

Frankenstein is set to be in production in and around Toronto until early July, meaning there's still a chance for you to spot Elordi out in the wild over the next few days.