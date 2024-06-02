Film
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
Free outdoor movies are screening near a major Toronto intersection this summer

You'll soon be able to attend free outdoor movie screenings in dowtown Toronto.

Kicking off on June 5, College Park's free outdoor movie screenings are back this summer for four nights of fun and film under the night sky.

The screenings will be held on the first Wednesday of the month from June to September, with a different movie playing on each night so you can keep coming back again and again.

The events will entail plenty more than just the movie screenings, as well: there'll be an onsite maker's market selling treats and trinkets from 3 to 7 p.m. on screening nights, as well as a pre-show concert between 5 and 7 p.m.

If you simply can't get enough of watching movies in the open air, don't fret — there are a ton of outdoor movie screenings going on in the city this summer, like the Lavazza IncluCity Film Festival and Toronto Outdoor Picture Show.

You'll also be able to catch free outdoor movie screenings at Evergreen Brick Works and Downsview Airport this summer.

