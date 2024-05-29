Huge movie festival under the stars coming to the Distillery District

This summer, Toronto will be able to attend outdoor movie screenings at the Distillery District.

Returning this June, the Lavazza IncluCity Film Festival (ICFF) will once again be taking over the Distillery with its iconic, cozy couches and red carpet for 25 days of films, concerts and events.

The festival will be paying tribute to a number of icons, such as Federico Fellini, with a tribute showcase of his most famous films, and Norman Jewison, with screenings of his greatest accomplishments like In the Heat of the Night and Moonstruck.

The festival will also be screening a number of other films from around the world, including a number of exclusive premiers.

For the thrill-seekers among us, the festival will also be bringing back their "Dark Side" program with a lineup of hair-raising horror and thrillers, which kicks off with an in-conversation event with Oscar-winning producer, Miles Dale.

Beyond the big screen, the festival will also be home to a number of concerts and exhibitions so that you can make the most of your summer.

Ticket prices and showtimes vary over the course of the festival, but you can purchase your tickets and view a complete line up and schedule through the ICFF website.

The Lavazza IncluCity Film Festival runs from June 27 until July 21.