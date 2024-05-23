Here are all the movies you can see for free during the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is returning to the city this summer, bringing you a season full of free movie screenings under the stars.

The theme of this year's festival is "On The Job," so you'll be able to watch movies by and about folks around the world working jobs real and imagined.

Each feature film screening will also be accompanied by a short film, all of which are produced by Canadian directors. To see a complete list of the short films being screened this year, visit Toronto Outdoor Picture Show's website.

The screenings take place across four different outdoor venues; Fort York, Christie Pits Park, Corktown Common and Bell Manor Park, over the course of 21 days, with the show starting at sundown, roughly 8:30-9 p.m.

Here are all of the feature films you'll be able to watch at the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show this year.

Fort York (June 19 - 25)

June 19: 9 to 5 (Colin Higgins, 1980)

June 20: Sorry to Bother You (Boots Riley, 2018)

June 21: Nope (Jordan Peele, 2022)

June 22: Twister (Jan de Bont, 1996)

June 23: Out of Sight (Steven Soderbergh, 1998)

June 24: Backspot (D.W. Waterson, 2023)

June 25: Wet Hot American Summer (David Wain, 2001)

Christie Pits Park (Sundays in July and August)

July 7: Modern Times (Charlie Chaplin, 1936)

July 14: Empire Records (Allan Moyle, 1995)

July 21: Someone Lives Here (Zack Russell, 2023)

July 28: Jafar Panahi’s Taxi (Jafar Panahi, 2015)

Aug 4: Sister Act (Emile Ardolino, 1992)

Aug 11: I Like Movies (Chandler Levack, 2022)

Aug 18: Perfect Days (Wim Wenders, 2023)

Aug 25: Surprise film

Corktown Common (Thursdays in July + Aug 1)

July 11: Legally Blonde (Robert Luketic, 2001)

July 18: Chungking Express (Wong Kar-Wai, 1994)

July 25: Inside Man (Spike Lee, 2006)

Aug 1: Fire of Love (Sara Dosa, 2022)

Bell Manor Park (Aug 15 - 17)