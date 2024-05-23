Here are all the movies you can see for free during the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show
The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is returning to the city this summer, bringing you a season full of free movie screenings under the stars.
The theme of this year's festival is "On The Job," so you'll be able to watch movies by and about folks around the world working jobs real and imagined.
Each feature film screening will also be accompanied by a short film, all of which are produced by Canadian directors. To see a complete list of the short films being screened this year, visit Toronto Outdoor Picture Show's website.
The screenings take place across four different outdoor venues; Fort York, Christie Pits Park, Corktown Common and Bell Manor Park, over the course of 21 days, with the show starting at sundown, roughly 8:30-9 p.m.
Here are all of the feature films you'll be able to watch at the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show this year.
Rebecca Tisdelle-Macias courtesy of Toronto Outdoor Picture Show
