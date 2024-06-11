Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
cineplex mississauga

Mississauga movie theatre staff screamed at over cricket match in chaotic viral video

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
A tense video circulating online this week shows a group of heated men yelling at staff working at a Cineplex in Mississauga after the theatre reportedly did not screen a high-stakes cricket match. 

The video, uploaded on TikTok by @employees_right, shows the men confronting staff at the concession stand. "You don't understand what is going on," one customer wearing an India men's national cricket team jersey says. 

@employees_right Meanwhile cineplex cinema courtney park #indvspak2024 #highpressure #match #t20worldcup ♬ original sound - employees_right

On June 9, several Cineplex theatres across Canada screened the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (India vs. Pakistan).

According to comments on TikTok, the theatre where the incident occurred — Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park — failed to either screen the match or experienced technical difficulties during the make-or-break game. 

The video sparked lots of polarizing discussions online about the treatment of minimum-wage workers in the GTA. 

"I worked at Cineplex for 11 years and literally this happened often and I also got popcorn thrown at me because I told them they weren't in the right seat," one former employee shared on TikTok. 

"Apparently there was a screening happening at one location, but it was not this one. He went to the wrong Cineplex," another person suggested. 

"People working minimum wage jobs don't deserve to be treated like this," one comment reads. 

blogTO reached out to Cineplex to confirm the cause of the customer complaints but did not receive a response in time for this article's publication. 

Lead photo by

@employees_right
