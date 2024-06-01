You can watch a free drive-in movie on a Toronto airport runway this summer

There's a truly retro drive-in movie experience coming to Toronto this summer where you'll be able to watch a cult-favourite film under the stars.

If the notion of a drive-in movie backdropped by the city skyline wasn't novel enough, the event's location — the runway at Downsview Airport — will almost cetrainly pique your interest.

The event, fittingly named Runway Reels: A Retro Outdoor Film Affair, is a collaboration between Drag Me To The Movies and Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival, hosted by Northcrest Developments.

The event will run two nights this June, hosted by Weird Alice, screening a different cult classic each night alongside drag performances, live DJs and a selection of short films curated by Inside Out.

Did I mention they're completely free to attend? All you need to do is book a free reservation to get in on the fun.

You'll be able to watch Wayne's World (1992) Friday, June 21, and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) on Saturday, June 22, with gates opening at 7 p.m. followed by the screening at 9 p.m.