Canadians shook after movie streaming platform announces 'steep' price hike

A Canadian subscriber of Mubi was surprised when the movie streaming platform notified him that it would be introducing a major price hike.

In an X post on Monday that now has over one million views, user @RhodeToLove shared a screenshot of the announcement.

The notification shows the price of Canadian subscriptions on the streaming service increasing from $9.99 to $16.99 per month, a $7 increase.

The price hike is supposed to start on June 7.

Mubi is a streaming platform for cinephiles. Its catalogue includes a highly curated selection of films from award-winning directors and emerging filmmakers.

The new $16.99 membership price is already showing up on the service's site.

Subscribers shared their frustrations with the price increase online.

"They don't have the library to be talking like this 💀," replied one person to @RhodeToLove's post.

"That is quite the jump," added another.

One X user pointed out how the company only alerted users four days before the hike would be implemented.

I love how they tell you 4 days beforehand, too. Seems like Congress should have passed a law by now that gives them at least 30 days to do this. — Preston (@prestuvius) June 3, 2024

One cinephile disagreed, saying the price is "still kind of a steal" when considering the quality of films available on the streaming platform.

However, @RhodeToLove replied that the jump is "way too steep" and that he can find more through curated platforms like Criterion and free services like Kanopy and Hoopla, which can be accessed with a library card.

It’s way too steep of a jump for me. I haven’t found their library to be super engaging lately either - I’m watching a lot of contemporary world cinema (their main appeal to me) more through Criterion Channel and library-supported services like Kanopy and Hoopla — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) June 3, 2024

Mubi isn't the only streamer that has raised prices recently. Last month, Netflix began phasing out its cheapest ad-free plan, causing an uproar among Canadian subscribers.

Mubi Canada has been contacted for comment.