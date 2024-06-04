Film
Isabelle Docto
Posted 2 hours ago
mubi subscription canada

Canadians shook after movie streaming platform announces 'steep' price hike

A Canadian subscriber of Mubi was surprised when the movie streaming platform notified him that it would be introducing a major price hike.

In an X post on Monday that now has over one million views, user @RhodeToLove shared a screenshot of the announcement.

The notification shows the price of Canadian subscriptions on the streaming service increasing from $9.99 to $16.99 per month, a $7 increase.

The price hike is supposed to start on June 7.

Mubi is a streaming platform for cinephiles. Its catalogue includes a highly curated selection of films from award-winning directors and emerging filmmakers.

The new $16.99 membership price is already showing up on the service's site.

Subscribers shared their frustrations with the price increase online.

"They don't have the library to be talking like this 💀," replied one person to @RhodeToLove's post.

"That is quite the jump," added another.

One X user pointed out how the company only alerted users four days before the hike would be implemented.

One cinephile disagreed, saying the price is "still kind of a steal" when considering the quality of films available on the streaming platform.

However, @RhodeToLove replied that the jump is "way too steep" and that he can find more through curated platforms like Criterion and free services like Kanopy and Hoopla, which can be accessed with a library card.

Mubi isn't the only streamer that has raised prices recently. Last month, Netflix began phasing out its cheapest ad-free plan, causing an uproar among Canadian subscribers.

Mubi Canada has been contacted for comment.

Lead photo by

Picture-Xpress / Shutterstock.com
