Oscar-winning actress coming to Toronto this summer

An Oscar Award-winning actress is coming to Toronto this summer as part of the biggest fan event of the year.

FanExpo Canada is back this August for three days celebrating all things nerdy, including appearances from some seriously big names.

One of the biggest highlights to be announced so far for this year's festivals is an appearance by Oscar Award-winner and co-star of the most recent Spiderman franchise, Marisa Tomei.

Tomei, who plays May Parker in Spiderman, won an Oscar back in 1993 for her role in My Cousin Vinny, and has gone on to appear in hits like The Wrestler and The Big Short.

Tomei will be making appearances on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival, and you'll have to pay $12o for an autograph on an 8x10 photograph or $150 for a photo op.

If you're not a Spiderman fan, you'll also have the chance to meet members of the cast of Letterkenny which are running at about $40 for an autograph and $70 for a photo.

Tickets for FanExpo and photo-op reservations are on sale now through the FanExpo website.