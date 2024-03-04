Eugene Levy is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

It's a great day to be a Canadian film and television fan, because Toronto-born actor Eugene Levy is slated to be the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Levy, perhaps best known today for Schitt's Creek which he wrote, produced and starred in alongside son Dan Levy, has been on the Hollywood scene for far longer than the show's six-season run, though.

After cutting his teeth in regional theatre productions in Toronto, he joined the cast of Second City Television alongside fellow Canadian comedy legends like John Candy, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short.

He has since appeared in 61 films and 20 television shows, earning a slew of Canadian film and television awards on top of a 2003 Grammy for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

So... yeah, he's earned the star.

Eugene Levy will be honoured with his star on Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m., and the ceremony will be emceed by Steve Nissen with speeches made by Schitt's Creek and SCTV co-star Catherine O'Hara as well as Schitt's Creek co-star and daughter, Sarah Levy.

Levy's star will be located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard, but if you can't make it out to Los Angeles to celebrate, why not take a roadtrip to Goodwood, Ontario, where a good majority of Schitt's Creek was filmed?