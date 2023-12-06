Film
good grief movie

The trailer for Dan Levy's new Netflix movie Good Grief just dropped and it'll make you cry

The trailer for Dan Levy's new Netflix film, Good Grief, just dropped, and social media is already going crazy over it.

You should check it out, too, as long as you're alright with turning into a puddle of tears.

The film marks the Toronto-born actor and Order of Canada member's debut as a feature film writer and director, and, judging by the trailer, this debut will be a successful one.

Levy, who rose to household name status by appearing on and producing Schitt's Creek alongside his father, Eugene Levy, is known for his comedic prowess (his character, David, was a fan favourite on the show), but appears to be taking a turn for the dramatic with his new film.

The film follows the story of Marc (Levy) who embarks on a soul-searching trip to Paris with his two best friends following the unexpected death of his husband, Oliver, who is played by Welsh actor Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Anna).

The movie, which is set to see a limited theatrical release on Dec. 29 before coming to Netflix on Jan. 5, also stars Ruth Negga (Passing, Loving) and Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Station Eleven) as Marc's best friends, Sophie and Thomas, as well as The Crown's Emma Corrin.

The trailer, scored by a soundtrack of Phoebe Bridgers' melancholy "The Gold," promises a story that explores the complexity and beautiful mess of friendship, love and, yes, grief.

Already looking like another Dan Levy win for sure.

Lead photo by

Netflix
