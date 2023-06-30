Film
dan levy order canada

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy given one of Canada's highest honours

For Dan Levy, being given one of Canada's highest civilian honours is a family affair.

The star and creator of award-winning show Schitt's Creek has been named a member of the Order of Canada, joining his dad Eugene Levy on the acclaimed list.

Governor General Mary Simon announced the 85 new appointees to the Order of Canada on Friday morning. It includes three companions, 22 officers and 60 members.

"Today, we recognize individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to our society," said Simon in a statement. "A group of individuals who, through dedication and ajuinnata—perseverance—make our communities and our country better every day."

Levy has been named a member of the Order of Canada for his "trailblazing advocacy of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and for advancing Canadian television as a critically acclaimed actor, writer, director and producer."

The actor is in good company.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri was also appointed to the Order of Canada as an officer.

They both join the likes of Canadian icons Céline Dion, Alex Trebek, and most recently, veteran journalist Lisa LaFlamme.

Levy, Ujiri and the other appointees will be invited to a medal ceremony at a later date, which has yet to be announced.

Since its creation in 1967, the Order of Canada has honoured more than 7,800 people whose service and innovation have shaped Canadian society for the better.

You can find the full list of appointees here.

Dan Levy
