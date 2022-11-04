City
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lisa laflamme canada

Lisa LaFlamme was just recognized with Canada's top honour

City
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Journalist Lisa LaFlamme has had herself a hell of a year, publicly losing her position as chief anchor at CTV National News and triggering a firestorm of discussion about sexism and ageism in the workplace.

After losing her anchor position in August — reportedly, in part, over the decision to let her hair go grey — the 58-year-old LaFlamme would get the last laugh when she stuck it to her former employer by taking a gig at a competing network.

The former anchor once again made her past employers look unbelievably foolish on Thursday, when she was among 44 appointees to the Order of Canada in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

LaFlamme was honoured as an officer of the order in 2019, a title since elevated to Lisa LaFlamme, O.C., O.Ont., awarded by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

"Whether covering wars or elections, natural disasters or commemorations, Lisa LaFlamme is one of Canada's most recognizable journalists," reads a citation honouring the seasoned journalist.

"Over the past 30 years, notably as chief anchor and senior editor of CTV National News, she has covered a wide range of stories and major domestic and international events with clarity and fairness."

LaFlamme was hailed as "a passionate supporter and promoter of humanitarian issues, she actively volunteers for Plan International, Journalists for Human Rights, and Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan."

Further, the citation acknowledges LaFlamme as "an inspirational role model in news broadcasting, she mentors numerous aspiring journalists in Canada and abroad."

Lead photo by

@LisaLaFlamme_
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Special weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures will swing by more than 20 C

Three Toronto subway stations have mysteriously lost their platform screens

Toronto man rents out Yonge-Dundas Square billboards for heart-melting proposal

Doug Ford has a new drug-inspired nickname

Lisa LaFlamme was just recognized with Canada's top honour

Here's everything you need to know about the end of Daylight Saving Time in Ontario

People are calling out TMU for exploiting students for the school's new branding design

Toronto business area exhausted with vandalism and residents are upset