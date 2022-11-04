Lisa LaFlamme was just recognized with Canada's top honour

Journalist Lisa LaFlamme has had herself a hell of a year, publicly losing her position as chief anchor at CTV National News and triggering a firestorm of discussion about sexism and ageism in the workplace.

After losing her anchor position in August — reportedly, in part, over the decision to let her hair go grey — the 58-year-old LaFlamme would get the last laugh when she stuck it to her former employer by taking a gig at a competing network.

The former anchor once again made her past employers look unbelievably foolish on Thursday, when she was among 44 appointees to the Order of Canada in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

LaFlamme was honoured as an officer of the order in 2019, a title since elevated to Lisa LaFlamme, O.C., O.Ont., awarded by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

⁦My deepest gratitude to this country and to Mary Simon ⁦⁦@GGCanada⁩ to be honoured among such an inspirational group of Canadians as an Officer of the Order of Canada. So proud and humbled. pic.twitter.com/1IB1BJ95RJ — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) November 3, 2022

"Whether covering wars or elections, natural disasters or commemorations, Lisa LaFlamme is one of Canada's most recognizable journalists," reads a citation honouring the seasoned journalist.

"Over the past 30 years, notably as chief anchor and senior editor of CTV National News, she has covered a wide range of stories and major domestic and international events with clarity and fairness."

LaFlamme was hailed as "a passionate supporter and promoter of humanitarian issues, she actively volunteers for Plan International, Journalists for Human Rights, and Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan."

Further, the citation acknowledges LaFlamme as "an inspirational role model in news broadcasting, she mentors numerous aspiring journalists in Canada and abroad."