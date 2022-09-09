Lisa LaFlamme joins CityNews after high-profile ousting from Bell Media

Fallout over the firing of former CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme has circled the globe, and now, the respected journalist has had the last laugh, taking on a position with a competing network as the Bell Media empire that ousted her continues its course of damage control.

CityNews announced Friday morning that LaFlamme has taken a position as a special correspondent to the network and will be leading coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, including the mourning period, funeral, and transition to King Charles III, live from London.

The network states that LaFlamme "will provide daily reporting for all newscasts on television and radio as well as make regular appearances on Breakfast Television."

"The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this remarkable and inspiring woman," said Lisa LaFlamme.

Across all platforms, CityNews will provide in-depth coverage of events commemorating the life of #QueenElizabethII, the Queen's funeral & the transition to #KingCharleslll 🇬🇧@LisaLaFlamme_ leads this coverage from London as a special correspondent💫



"As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honoured I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves."

Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports and Media, said that "News coverage of such a pivotal moment in history is integral to achieving our mission of keeping Canadians connected and informed, and Lisa LaFlamme's incredible talent and wealth of experience are befitting of an event of this magnitude."

CityNews' latest acquisition comes amid a continued media firestorm over LaFlamme's controversial firing that has been met with public outrage, petitions to reinstate the former anchor, and even media attention from U.S. and world news outlets.

The news is still fresh, but comments are already pouring in supporting CityNews and parent company Rogers (yes, people are pleased with Rogers right now) for taking on LaFlamme.