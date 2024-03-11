Film
Eugene Levy given a huge honour and the cast of Schitt's Creek came along to celebrate

Executive Producer and star of Schitt's Creek, Eugene Levy, was just presented with a huge honour, and he was joined by his former cast members and family.

After more than 50 years in the entertainment industry, Toronto-born comedian and actor Eugene Levy was finally presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this weekend, and he was joined by some familiar faces.

The ceremony, which took place on Friday, March 8, included Levy's friend, longtime collaborator and Schitt's costar, Catherine O'Hara, as well as his daughter, Sarah Levy, who also appeared on the show, as speakers.

While Levy's real-life son (and Schitt's collaborator) was not in attendance, his American Pie on-screen son, Jason Biggs, was present for the honours. Let's hope no one brought a pie to celebrate.

This isn't the first award Eugene Levy has received. He was made a Member of the Order of Canada back in 2011, with son Dan joining him on the list last year.

