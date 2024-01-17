Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pinewood studios

Amazon to operate massive film production studio in Toronto

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

On Wednesday, Amazon MGM Studios officially announced a contract with Pinewood Toronto Studios for exclusive use of new production facilities at its studios in downtown Toronto for future productions. 

Pinewood Toronto Studios, located at 225 Commissioners St., is a major film and television studio complex that is the first in Toronto capable of accommodating the production of large-scale films.

The deal is the first multi-year commitment by Amazon to Canadian studio space, and includes exclusive use of five new state-of-the-art sound stages, accompanying workshops and office accommodation, totalling roughly 160,000 square feet.

Amazon MGM Studios has produced and commissioned more than 40 series and films that were shot in Canada, including The Boys, Gen V, Reacher, The Handmaid's Tale, FargoThe Voyeurs, and The Man in the High Castle.

"Toronto's film, television and digital media production industry is among the best in the world and this long-term commitment and multimillion-dollar investment by Amazon MGM Studios represents a huge vote of confidence in our local workforce and the strength of our screen industry," said Coun. Paula Fletcher. 

"It also reinforces the Port Lands as a longstanding major production hub and the city as a Centre of excellence for film and television production." 

The long-term commitment to studio space in Toronto aligns with Amazon MGM Studios' strategy of expanding its production footprint in Canada.

Lead photo by

Pinewood Studios (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Amazon to operate massive film production studio in Toronto

Toronto's Matty Matheson interrupted with kiss during Emmy acceptance speech

Toronto's Dan Levy explains why he turned down role in 'Barbie' movie

Matty Matheson makes Toronto and Canada proud with Golden Globes win for The Bear

Toronto now has a Star Wars store

MTV shot their latest Catfish episode in Toronto and it's really easy to tell

Timothee Chalamet caused pandemonium at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

TIFF announces layoffs across all departments in the aftermath of Hollywood strike