Amazon to operate massive film production studio in Toronto

On Wednesday, Amazon MGM Studios officially announced a contract with Pinewood Toronto Studios for exclusive use of new production facilities at its studios in downtown Toronto for future productions.

Pinewood Toronto Studios, located at 225 Commissioners St., is a major film and television studio complex that is the first in Toronto capable of accommodating the production of large-scale films.

We are thrilled to announce that @AmazonStudios will take Production facilities at #PinewoodTorontoStudios which marks the first multi-year commitment to Canadian studio space, and second outside of the US. Read more https://t.co/FA1xWGtVIV pic.twitter.com/dc8naDvK74 — Pinewood Studios (@PinewoodStudios) January 17, 2024

The deal is the first multi-year commitment by Amazon to Canadian studio space, and includes exclusive use of five new state-of-the-art sound stages, accompanying workshops and office accommodation, totalling roughly 160,000 square feet.

Amazon MGM Studios has produced and commissioned more than 40 series and films that were shot in Canada, including The Boys, Gen V, Reacher, The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo, The Voyeurs, and The Man in the High Castle.

"Toronto's film, television and digital media production industry is among the best in the world and this long-term commitment and multimillion-dollar investment by Amazon MGM Studios represents a huge vote of confidence in our local workforce and the strength of our screen industry," said Coun. Paula Fletcher.

"It also reinforces the Port Lands as a longstanding major production hub and the city as a Centre of excellence for film and television production."

The long-term commitment to studio space in Toronto aligns with Amazon MGM Studios' strategy of expanding its production footprint in Canada.