handmaids tale season 5

The Handmaid's Tale is still filming around Toronto and there's a premiere date

The cast and crew of The Handmaid's Tale have been hard at work filming Season 5 in around Toronto for roughly four months now, and though production hasn't yet wrapped, we finally know when the new season will premiere.

The first two episodes of Season 5, both of which are directed by series star Elisabeth Moss, are officially set to air on Sept. 14, and fans are eager to see what dramatic twists and turns await in the oppressive, dystopian world of Gilead. 

In the meantime, however, production in the GTA continues. 

Moss and some of her fellow co-stars have been spotted plenty of times in recent weeks, with photos from the set popping up all over social media.

Filming has taken place in several Toronto neighbourhoods as of late, including in the downtown core and Parkdale. 

Moss was also spotted filming with Bradley Whitford just days ago.

Photos of the star reveal she's constantly switching back and forth between acting and directing, showing just how involved she is in the final product. 

This week, the cast and crew left Toronto to film in Newmarket, though they'll likely return to the city in no time. 

Filming for the new season is officially set to wrap next month.

