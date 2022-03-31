Handmaid's Tale filming in Toronto's busiest square and at U of T this week

Filming of the dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale returned to Toronto this week — right in the middle of the city's busiest public square.

The filming for Season 5 of the production continues as actors Elisabeth Moss and O-T Fagbenle were photographed on the film set in Yonge-Dundas Square this week.

The two actors stand side-by-side and stare into the distance with the signs and buildings of the busy square, at Yonge and Dundas, in the background on March 29.

Moss was reportedly directing this episode.

Filming Update!#HandmaidsTale was filming at Yonge & Dundas today. 🤫🎥🎬



Elisabeth Moss was directing today! pic.twitter.com/qFVYAqRztT — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 30, 2022

In February, the Handmaids' blood-red cloaks were seen in Toronto's wealthy Bridle Path neighbourhood at 25 Park Lane Circle, which previously served as the exterior of Commander Putnam's house.

The production was also recently in Brantford, Ontario filming and has been busy these last few days.

Moss and Fagbenle were at the University of Toronto, which was standing in as Consulate General of the United States of America on March 26.

Elisabeth Moss and O-T Fagbenle shooting at the "Consulate General of the United States of America" aka UofT. #TheHandmaidsTale @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/mljcoJPMe7 — Andrew Thomas (@andrewbent) March 26, 2022

According to Handmaid's Daily, a Twitter account that keeps tabs on local production sites, the actors and crew were photographed in Newmarket this week. Moss was spotted walking in town on March 30.

More photos from set today in Newmarket! 🎬♥️👀 pic.twitter.com/JeecQuqI6w — Handmaid’s Daily 🇺🇦 (@handmaidsdaily) March 31, 2022

"The Handmaid's Tale is taking over Newmarket this week for what we've heard could be a pretty big scene!" the account tweeted.

Cast and crew were also seen at Forbes Estate in Cambridge this week.

The Handmaid’s Tale is also filming at the Forbes Estate in Cambridge this week! 👀🎥🎬♥️ pic.twitter.com/6B6JmZlbCx — Handmaid’s Daily 🇺🇦 (@handmaidsdaily) March 30, 2022

This won't be the last we'll see of the production. According to the City of Toronto's current productions list, filming for "Gilead 5 Productions Inc." company won't wrap until July 29.