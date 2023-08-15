Toronto Cineplex apologizes for regional butter topping shortage

If you haven't been living under a rock, you'll know that movie theatres have seen a major comeback in the post-pandemic months, thanks in large part to blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

And while there are definitely better (and worse) cinemas around the city to take in your favourite flick, movie-goers were likely unprepared for a new and fresh problem: a butter topping shortage.

the regional shortage of Buttery Topping pic.twitter.com/H4imG4IRHe — Ben Gordon (@itsbengordon) August 14, 2023

Let's be honest here — there are few things more satisfying than munching on some movie theatre popcorn, generously doused in "buttery topping," a sentiment that was shared by others lamenting its absence.

@CineplexMovies Can you explain? At the Cineplex Beaches Toronto no med or lg bags for popcorn. No butter and no CANDY. KIND OF RUINS A BDAY DON”T YOU THINK???? — Maria del Mar (@MariadelMarACT) August 8, 2023

Others shared that "buttery topping" was not the only concession good that Cineplex seemed to be missing.

They're also out of Coke zero — leo spaceman (@spaceman_leo) August 15, 2023

Others seemed to be taking the topping shortage in stride (and with a healthy dose of humour).

The buttertop trees just aren't well this year. — Andrew Broadworth (@Savitch_spoon) August 14, 2023

Why has the government not dipped into our Strategic Buttery Topping Reserve? — C Tunnacliffe (@ctunnacliffe) August 15, 2023

At the time of writing, Cineplex has not officially commented on the shortage, but here's hoping that the buttertop trees manage to continue producing everyone's favourite concession topping soon.