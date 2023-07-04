Simu Liu shared photos celebrating the long weekend with his girlfriend in Muskoka

In true Toronto man fashion, Simu Liu escaped to Ontario's cottage country for the long weekend.

The Shang Chi and Barbie star took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures of his getaway to 'Goshulak Island' in Muskoka.

It's not the name of a real island, mind you — just the name of the family that he stays with up there.

Liu, who grew up in the GTA, called their cottage his "safe haven" and him their "'adopted' son" in his post's caption.

The actor took on all the classic summer lake activities by the looks of it, showing himself and his girlfriend water-skiing, boating, on the back of a jetski and jumping off a dock in the picture dump.

He's having a busy Ontario summer thus far between his Muskoka excursion, promoting the Barbie movie in Toronto alongside fellow Kenadian Ryan Gosling and performing hosting duties with former Toronto Raptor Jeremy Lin at an upcoming celebrity basketball game.

If you're looking for more waterside Simu Liu content, look no further than his role in Barbie when it hits theatres on July 21.