Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin are hosting a celebrity basketball game in Toronto

Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin return to Toronto this summer, where they'll be hosting the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association's Celebrity Classic basketball game, a yearly fundraiser for the CCYAA and the Jeremy Lin Foundation.

Last year, the two A-listers played on the same team but this time, they're stepping off the court to host this year's event at the University of Toronto's Goldring Centre on July 8 at 6 p.m.

"I'm really excited to be back in my hometown of Toronto alongside my friend, Jeremy, to showcase what this amazing city has to offer and to support two amazing non-profit groups, the Jeremy Lin Foundation and the CCYAA," said Liu.

Both organizations, who have partnered to raise funds in the past, focus on providing an array of athletic programs for underprivileged Asian youth between the ages of 3-18.

Together, they created the Jeremy Lin Basketball School, where kids can focus on developing skills that are applicable both on and off the court.

With over 20 celebrities attending this year's event, you're sure to spot a few familiar faces. Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Andrew Phung of Kim's Convenience, and Warrior's Olivia Cheng are among the guests you can expect to see at this year's game.

Although doors don't open to the public until 5 p.m. this year, FreshFest, a new chef-led Asian food festival, will take place right across the street from the game at the Varsity Centre Concourse from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Make sure to arrive early if you want to try an array of curated menus from some of the top chefs in the city. The list includes Eva Chin of The Soy Luck Club, Trevor Lui of Baobird and Nuit Regular of Pai.

There will also be over 15 food vendors to explore. You'll be able to quench your thirst with bubble tea from The Alley or bite into some juicy dumplings from Hong Shing.

The game will begin at 6 p.m. and will go until 8:30 p.m., with a half-time performance by multi-platinum artist Tyler Shaw.

Tickets for the Celebrity Classic game range between $75 and $120 and can be purchased on the event's website.

The cost for FreshFace tickets is $5 and can be purchased on a separate ticketing site.