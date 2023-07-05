Film
Jack Landau
The internet is still obsessed with bringing a movie theatre to Toronto's Dufferin Mall

Jack Landau
Dufferin Mall is the stuff of Toronto legends, from Cinnabon weddings to wild encounters with locals.

But some patrons of the city's most misunderstood mall have been on a borderline sarcastic campaign to bring a movie theatre to the shopping centre — not that there's ever been a shortage of action at Dufferin Mall.

A comedic video that went viral in 2021 calling for a movie theatre at Dufferin Mall has resurfaced over two years later.

Among the tweets bringing the video back into the spotlight, one posted by Toronto Star City Hall reporter Alyshah Hasham, has been generating conversation since Wednesday evening.

Hasham's caption, asking (sarcastically, of course) how a movie theatre at Dufferin Mall was not an election issue during the recent mayoral race, is just one among a wave of rekindled interest in the viral video by local comedian Michael Kolberg.

Kolberg himself triggered the renewed tweetstorm over his video, calling on newly-signed Toronto Maple Leaf Max Domi to use his NHL clout to bring the area its much-needed silver screens and buttered popcorn.

Sure, there are other theatres in the not-too-distant vicinity, but the area indeed lacks a multiplex playing mainstream blockbusters.

Duff Mall patrons and cinephiles may have cooled off in their demands for a movie theatre since 2021, but the comedic calls for a place to catch flicks have exploded in the last day.

The calls for a theatre didn't pan out last time around, coming at a time when people weren't even permitted to attend mass gatherings like movie screenings.

But, who knows? Maybe the movie gods will take the unserious pleas a little more seriously this time around.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
