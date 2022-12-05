Film
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
warriors of future toronto

Toronto made a random uncredited appearance in a Hong Kong sci-fi movie

Film
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Aside from a few notable exceptions, Toronto is a city that almost never plays itself on-screen, instead standing in as a generic metropolis for movie producers to transform into higher-profile locales.

But sometimes, there are completely out-of-place cameos that catch us off-guard, like Toronto's latest appearance in a futuristic science-fiction movie produced half a world away in Hong Kong.

If you've scrolled Netflix's never-ending flow of new releases in the last week or so, you may have noticed a glossy trailer featured for Warriors of Future, a visual effects-laden action blockbuster released in Hong Kong and mainland China theatres in August.

And in that trailer, a very familiar-looking cityscape makes an appearance.

Just shy of five minutes into the movie, an establishing shot shows an aerial view of Toronto from around 2019. But instead of our iconic CN Tower, the landscape is dominated by a phalanx of much taller towers, part of the film's central plot.

warriors of future toronto

Set in the not-too-distant year 2055, the film takes place in a world plunged into chaos by war, climate change, and pollution, where large domes are constructed over surviving cities to protect them from the increasingly harsh elements.

If you're looking for a movie peppered with Toronto references and landmarks, Warriors of Future will probably disappoint, as you're really only given a brief flash of the city during the construction of its protective dome, and not even a by-name mention of the 6ix.

It's probably not the type of movie that's going to win any high-level accolades, but if you're looking to see a futurized version of Toronto dropped randomly into a mindless 90-ish-minute action-packed mess, it's not the absolute worst way to spend an afternoon.

Lead photo by

One Cool Film Production/Media Asia Film Production
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto made a random uncredited appearance in a Hong Kong sci-fi movie

Toronto is getting a four-day movie festival about cute dogs

There's a free screening of Die Hard in Toronto on Christmas Day

Canadian actor Simu Liu starts weird beef with Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorcese

A Toronto TV legend from your childhood is back from the dead after decades

Toronto film & TV industry rallies to help actors who were bilked by shady talent agency

Where to watch Bollywood movies in Toronto

Toronto filmmaker bombarded with death threats gets her revenge