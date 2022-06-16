Toronto has been looking a lot like New York City lately and here's why

Toronto masquerades as New York City in many movies and TV shows, but some have it looking particularly Manhattan-like lately.

New shows Rabbit Hole and Improbable Valentine have both been filming in Toronto. People already noticed how Toronto's historic Fairmont Royal York had been transformed into an NYC hotel for Rabbit Hole lately.

Rabbit Hole is a spy show starring Kiefer Sutherland, who's also been spotted around town.

Fake food stands and vehicles with 212 area codes on them and New York plates have been spotted around town.

Food stands for Rabbit Hole have included carts for shawarma, coffee and hot dogs.

The Met was also transformed, like Fairmont, but this time into a New York police station.

An iconic New York subway station was also added to Toronto's streetscape, and NYC banners were up.

For Improbable Valentine, more food stalls but also New York City garbage cans and American post boxes popped up. The fantasy TV series is supposed to be a modern fairytale of sorts.

New York may be the city that never sleeps, but Toronto never sleeps on looking just like New York.