Kiefer Sutherland spotted all over downtown Toronto while filming new series

British-Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland is currently in Toronto working on a new television series, and the action star has been spotted in the downtown core while filming over the past few days.

The actor, known for his role as Jack Bauer in 24, is in town working on a show called Rabbit Hole, a CBS/Paramount series that stars Sutherland as a private espionage operative.

The series began filming at the Fairmont Royal York earlier this month, transforming the famous institution into a New York City-based hotel, and it continued this past week in the downtown core.

Filming Update!

Earlier this week, #RabbitHole starring @RealKiefer was spotted filming at Dundas and Victoria Street.🐇🎥🎬

Part 1 https://t.co/YKC9RVEnvD — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 27, 2022

Sutherland was spotted while filming at Dundas and Victoria streets last week, with the TMU campus transformed to look like NYC — complete with yellow cabs and food stands.

Filming Update!

Earlier this week, #RabbitHole starring @RealKiefer was spotted filming at Dundas and Victoria Street.🐇🎥🎬

Part 2 https://t.co/pZmBq8jKcf — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 27, 2022

The city then put out a traffic alert Friday to warn that Adelaide St. West between Sheppard St. and York St., as well as York St. between Pearl St. and Richmond St. West, would be closed to traffic for filming over the weekend, and the expert behind the Toronto Filming Twitter account suspected it was for Rabbit Hole.

Filming Update!

I suspect #RabbitHole will be back filming in the downtown core this weekend. 🐇🎥🎬 https://t.co/gCCOiOKbu5 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 27, 2022

And sure enough, Sutherland was seen shooting at Adelaide and York this weekend.

Filming Update!

Kiefer Sutherland is busy filming #RabbitHole at Adelaide & York. 🐇🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/K6GSHGkwnJ — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 28, 2022

In one clip captured and shared by Toronto Filming, the actor can be seen hailing a cab, albeit not very convincingly.

Filming Update!

Kiefer Sutherland filming #RabbitHole at Adelaide & York. 🐇🎥🎬



Sorry, that is not a NY taxi wave. It’s far too Canadian. 👋 🚕 pic.twitter.com/9Jo2RsCKFf — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 28, 2022

In another, he pretends to descend down into the NYC subway.

Filming Update!

Kiefer Sutherland filming #RabbitHole at Adelaide & York. 🐇🎥🎬



A little movie magic. Kiefer bends down as he pretends to go down to the subway. pic.twitter.com/XOzcnxm3VY — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 28, 2022

On Monday, shooting continued at the Stockyards Smokehouse.

Filming Update#RabbitHole is filming at the Stockyards Smokehouse today on St Clair & Keele. Kiefer needs to expense his dinner. 🐇📽️🎬 https://t.co/y1M6WIsIMW — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 30, 2022

According to Ontario Creates, Rabbit Hole is expected to continue filming in Toronto until September, so be sure to keep an eye out for the star all summer long.