Film
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kiefer sutherland toronto

Kiefer Sutherland spotted all over downtown Toronto while filming new series

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

British-Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland is currently in Toronto working on a new television series, and the action star has been spotted in the downtown core while filming over the past few days. 

The actor, known for his role as Jack Bauer in 24, is in town working on a show called Rabbit Hole, a CBS/Paramount series that stars Sutherland as a private espionage operative.

The series began filming at the Fairmont Royal York earlier this month, transforming the famous institution into a New York City-based hotel, and it continued this past week in the downtown core. 

Sutherland was spotted while filming at Dundas and Victoria streets last week, with the TMU campus transformed to look like NYC — complete with yellow cabs and food stands. 

The city then put out a traffic alert Friday to warn that Adelaide St. West between Sheppard St. and York St., as well as York St. between Pearl St. and Richmond St. West, would be closed to traffic for filming over the weekend, and the expert behind the Toronto Filming Twitter account suspected it was for Rabbit Hole. 

And sure enough, Sutherland was seen shooting at Adelaide and York this weekend.

In one clip captured and shared by Toronto Filming, the actor can be seen hailing a cab, albeit not very convincingly. 

In another, he pretends to descend down into the NYC subway. 

On Monday, shooting continued at the Stockyards Smokehouse.

According to Ontario Creates, Rabbit Hole is expected to continue filming in Toronto until September, so be sure to keep an eye out for the star all summer long.

Lead photo by

Toronto Filming

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Kiefer Sutherland spotted all over downtown Toronto while filming new series

Ajax woman becomes second Canadian in a row to win Survivor

You can catch a free concert and movie under the stars in Toronto this summer

Toronto has a museum that's home to the world's greatest collection of TVs

The Chucky TV series is filming in Toronto and the horror doll arrived to the city in style

Toronto woman keeps getting hate mail as people mistake her for Amber Heard's sister

You can watch free outdoor movies every week on a hidden back patio in Toronto

Arnold Schwarzenegger was just spotted biking around Toronto