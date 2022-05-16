Toronto's most famous hotel rebranded for movie shoot

One of Toronto's most famous hotels has gotten a bit of a temporary makeover recently.

Fairmont Royal York is currently masquerading as the 'Kettering' for TV series "Rabbit Hole."

The hotel is supposed to be in NYC, and was spotted surrounded by yellow New York taxi cabs.

2/2 Such detail on the #Rabbithole set - filming in Toronto! 🇨🇦 🎥 The exterior signage of the Fairmont Royal York Hotel is replaced with Kettering hotel signs, and New York City ads. 🇺🇲 Yes, that's Hollywood Magic! 🌟 @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/fLIs9QKc7A — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) May 14, 2022

The details were thought out to the finest point, even putting up different Kettering signage New York city ads on the exterior of the hotel.

1/2 The Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto 🇨🇦 has been transformed into the Kettering hotel in New York 🇺🇲 for the filming 🎬 of #Rabbithole starring @RealKiefer Great hotel sign: "Please excuse our appearance while we create movie magic." 🌟 @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/OBJQzDXvfB — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) May 14, 2022

While Rabbit Hole may also just so happen to be the name of one of Toronto's hottest new restaurants, the new TV series of the same name stars Kiefer Sutherland and follows him as a private espionage operative.

1/2 More from the set 🎬 of Rabbit Hole, the TV series starring @RealKiefer . Filming at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto 🇨🇦 - transformed into the Kettering, set in New York.🇺🇲 Make sure you don't get into a NYC taxi cab! 🚕 @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/mySLFqDXKM — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) May 16, 2022

The series will also be starring Rob Yang ("Succession"), who's going to be playing a buttoned up United States Treasury employee who gets caught up in various schemes.

2/2 Production trucks are lined up along Wellington Street in Toronto,🇨🇦 ready to film 🎬 The Rabbit Hole starring @RealKiefer . Looks like there may be fancy cars in the scene. @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/48upgBodjY — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) May 16, 2022

Trucks were also lined up along Wellington for shooting, including one that appeared to be for car rentals, so there may be some sweet rides in this new show.