Film
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
fairmont royal york toronto

Toronto's most famous hotel rebranded for movie shoot

Film
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's most famous hotels has gotten a bit of a temporary makeover recently.

Fairmont Royal York is currently masquerading as the 'Kettering' for TV series "Rabbit Hole."

The hotel is supposed to be in NYC, and was spotted surrounded by yellow New York taxi cabs.

The details were thought out to the finest point, even putting up different Kettering signage New York city ads on the exterior of the hotel.

While Rabbit Hole may also just so happen to be the name of one of Toronto's hottest new restaurants, the new TV series of the same name stars Kiefer Sutherland and follows him as a private espionage operative.

The series will also be starring Rob Yang ("Succession"), who's going to be playing a buttoned up United States Treasury employee who gets caught up in various schemes.

Trucks were also lined up along Wellington for shooting, including one that appeared to be for car rentals, so there may be some sweet rides in this new show.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto's most famous hotel rebranded for movie shoot

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in Toronto filming a new Netflix series

The history of The Kids of Degrassi Street

TIFF will offer cheap tickets to everyone under 25 at 2022 film festival in Toronto

That time when Mr. Bean came to the Eaton Centre in Toronto

Toronto TV producers announce Canadian version of Hoarders and casting is open

Action-packed scenes unfold as a new Batman series begins shooting in Toronto

The history of CP24 in Toronto