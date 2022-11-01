Here's what's filming in Toronto this winter

If you're wondering what's filming in Toronto this winter, the answer is, well, a lot as the city continues to serve as the backdrop for a ton of feature films and popular TV series.

If you happen to spot a star out and about, or an active set in your neighbourhood, it's likely from one of these productions taking place in the coming months:

Priscilla

Priscilla, the A24 project being filmed under the working title Domino, is the latest movie from multi-award-winning director Sofia Coppola.

The biopic will follow the life and love of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, as based on the former's memoir, Elvis and Me.

The project, which stars Cailee Spaedny alongside Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, will be filming in Toronto and California through to December.

📸 Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley on the set of Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’, Where is Cailee Spaeny by Priscilla Presley? 😟 pic.twitter.com/0NUaRPyKmF — Cailee Spaeny News (@caileenews) November 1, 2022

Pachinko

Pachinko is AppleTV+'s adaptation of the 2017 novel of the same name by Korean-American author and National Book Award finalist (for this book, no less) Min Jin Lee.

The epic historical tale follows a Korean family's immigration to Japan, examining the lives and the socio-cultural landscape over multiple generations from 1910 to 1989.

Starring Lee Min-ho, the ambitious series will be shot in multiple locations worldwide, and will include dialogue in three different languages. It has the working title Eleos, and will wrap in Toronto in March.

Orphan Black Echoes

A spinoff of the hit show Orphan Black, this new thriler/sci-fi series takes place in the same universe where human cloning and other such scientific manipulations of the human race is possible.

The new story will follow a group of women who are seeking the truths of their own identities, weaving into one another's lives along the way. Filming will continue through December, starring Krysten Ritter of Jessica Jones and Breaking Bad fame.

Fellow Travellers

If you've been seeing posts about Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey being in town, it's because he's working alongside Matt Bomer, who plays his coworker and love interest in Fellow Travellers.

The limited Showtime series, filming here into December, is based on the historical novel by Thomas Mallon and takes place in politically-charged 1950s Washington, D.C.

Matt Bomer and Will Brill? filming Fellow Travelers in Toronto tonight. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/SWBd2CxJhM — Andrew Thomas (@andrewbent) October 25, 2022

Fingernails

This feature-length film is a sci-fi love story is set in a world where couples can take a test to find out if they are truly in love, and attend love institutes to help their relationships survive.

Of course, the main character, played by Jessie Buckley from I'm Thinking of Ending Things, starts to doubt her and her partner's positive test results, and begins working at one of these love institutes to learn more.

The film, produced by Cate Blanchett for Apple Original Films and starring Shameless and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, will be shooting in Toronto into December.

Horizon 2074

This Netflix show filming in the city until late March is not quite a full TV adaptation, but a TV tie-in of the popular Horizon video game series for Playstation.

While the games take place after the fall of humankind, this film will be set just as society crumbles. Talent is still TBA, but industry players behind the scenes include Steve Blackman and Michelle Lovretta of Umbrella Academy

The Boys

Filming of the action series The Boys — which stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarity — returned to Toronto late this summer for a fourth season, and is expected to carry on until March.

Currently one of Amazon's biggest shows, the series, based on a comic book, follows a team of superheroes trying to fight others who use their powers unethically.

It is known for shooting various scenes in the financial district for those looking to spot any of the celebs in the show.

Filming Update!#TheBoys are in town on Richmond St West! 🦸‍♂️🎥🎬 https://t.co/pTtTCXt7g4 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) November 1, 2022

Murdoch Mysteries

The famed period drama Murdoch Mysteries, now in its whopping 16th season, has been filming in the city since May, continuing to follow the titular murder detective William Murdoch in the early 1900s.

Production will continue in various locations across the city until March.

Other movies and shows wrapping up in and around Toronto in the coming weeks include Season 3 of the Hardy Boys, Season 5 of the vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows, and the Richard Gere flick Longing,