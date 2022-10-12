Richard Gere spotted taking pictures with fans just outside Toronto

Another acclaimed celebrity is calling Toronto home while filming for a movie, and this time it's none other than silver-haired heartthrob Richard Gere.

The 73-year-old American actor has starred in blockbuster hits such as Pretty Woman, Runaway Bridge, and Chicago.

According to Ontario Creates, Gere is filming around Ontario until Oct. 25 for the film Longing.

The movie revolves around an aging bachelor who discovers he had a son with an ex-girlfriend 20 years prior.

#Longing starring Richard Gere is filmimg 🎬 in Toronto's financial district. 🇨🇦 He plays a wealthy man, who discovers later in life that he has a long-lost son he never knew about. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/cvXobRUyF7 — Anita Windisman TO (@AnitaWindisman1) October 4, 2022

Although filming began in Sept. 17, several fans have already spotted Gere's sets around the city, and one lucky fan even managed to snag a photo with the renowned actor.

Hamilton local Dylan Atack told blogTO that he knew from a couple weeks ago that Gere was going to be filming in Hamilton.

Atack said that a former high school across the street from his friend's house is often used for film shoots. Last week, his friend happened to see a film notice for the production of Gere's film Longing, and sent a picture to Atack.

After making a poster that read, "Hamilton loves Richard," Atack sat patiently on his friend's front porch in hopes of getting a glimpse of Gere.

"The film crew started snapping photos of my sign, so I figured okay, this is going to work out in my favour hopefully," he told blogTO.

After some time, Atack finally saw Gere, who was making his way on the sidewalk back to his trailer.

"He waved at me, and he said hello, and said that he'd say hi to me when he was going to come back," Atack recalled.

Gere kept his promise, and came back to not only say hello to Atack, but to sign his poster.

"I told him I was the ambassador of Hamilton, because I meet everyone," he said.

The set of Longing has also been spotted in downtown Toronto, so make sure to add Richard Gere to your list of celebrities to look out for.