Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
richard gere movies

Richard Gere spotted taking pictures with fans just outside Toronto

Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another acclaimed celebrity is calling Toronto home while filming for a movie, and this time it's none other than silver-haired heartthrob Richard Gere. 

The 73-year-old American actor has starred in blockbuster hits such as Pretty Woman, Runaway Bridge, and Chicago

According to Ontario Creates, Gere is filming around Ontario until Oct. 25 for the film Longing

The movie revolves around an aging bachelor who discovers he had a son with an ex-girlfriend 20 years prior. 

Although filming began in Sept. 17, several fans have already spotted Gere's sets around the city, and one lucky fan even managed to snag a photo with the renowned actor. 

Hamilton local Dylan Atack told blogTO that he knew from a couple weeks ago that Gere was going to be filming in Hamilton. 

Atack said that a former high school across the street from his friend's house is often used for film shoots. Last week, his friend happened to see a film notice for the production of Gere's film Longing, and sent a picture to Atack. 

After making a poster that read, "Hamilton loves Richard," Atack sat patiently on his friend's front porch in hopes of getting a glimpse of Gere. 

"The film crew started snapping photos of my sign, so I figured okay, this is going to work out in my favour hopefully," he told blogTO. 

After some time, Atack finally saw Gere, who was making his way on the sidewalk back to his trailer. 

"He waved at me, and he said hello, and said that he'd say hi to me when he was going to come back," Atack recalled. 

Gere kept his promise, and came back to not only say hello to Atack, but to sign his poster. 

"I told him I was the ambassador of Hamilton, because I meet everyone," he said. 

The set of Longing has also been spotted in downtown Toronto, so make sure to add Richard Gere to your list of celebrities to look out for. 

Lead photo by

@ticatsfan7
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Richard Gere spotted taking pictures with fans just outside Toronto

Ryan Reynolds is making a movie about John Candy

Toronto movie theatre getting major revamp with glass-enclosed rooftop

10 Toronto TV shows that deserve to make a comeback

Someone made a movie about Toronto's iconic 24-hour diner

Canadian icon Mr. Dressup will get a new documentary and millennials are rejoicing

Toronto-born actor and star of 'Heartland' Robert Cormier dies at 33

Toronto's largest film studio just announced another major expansion