Toronto transformed into NYC winter wonderland for new television shoot

It's officially snowing in July in Toronto! That's right, you didn't read that wrong.

While the snow isn't necessarily real, it was very much a winter wonderland in Toronto's downtown core just last week.

The set is all part of an Apple TV+ production for fantasy/horror series Improbable Valentine, which is based on Clint Eastwood's parenting fable The Changeling.

The series stars LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out, Selma) and is set to film now until September 13, 2022, in several North American cities such as New York, Jersey City and of course, Toronto.

A description for the show reads that the "drama focuses on the death-defying odyssey of Apollo Kagwa and Emma Valentine as they look to find out what happened to the son who was removed from them."

Several pictures posted to Twitter show Toronto transformed into an icy New York City near Leader Lane and Colborne Street just downtown.

Some pictures show icy sheets of snow on the ground, classic horror streetlights, and even the signature NYC-style yellow cabs.

While it may not be snowing in Toronto any time soon, the set for Improbable Valentine sure does brings up bitter memories of the city's brutal winters.

