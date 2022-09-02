Here are some of the A-list celebs making appearances at TIFF 2022 in Toronto
TIFF 2022 is back in full-force after a less festive celebration last year, with special events and red carpet premiers ready to take place in less than a week.
For this year's spectacle, there's a whack of celebrities set to descend on Toronto for the 10-day film festival.
Here are a few of the major movies set to premier at TIFF 2022:
And here are some of the most famous and notable celebrities set to make an appearance:
In addition to these, Brendan Fraser will also come to TIFF as he is set to receive the TIFF Tribute Award for his role in The Whale.
Harry Styles, Oprah Winfrey, and everyone, everywhere, all at once are coming to #TIFF22— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 2, 2022
🧵 pic.twitter.com/CsewuOczch
Michelle Yeoh is also being honoured with the first-ever TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker award.
A full list of expected celebrities coming to Toronto can be found here.
