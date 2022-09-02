Film
celebrities at tiff 2022

Here are some of the A-list celebs making appearances at TIFF 2022 in Toronto

TIFF 2022 is back in full-force after a less festive celebration last year, with special events and red carpet premiers ready to take place in less than a week.

For this year's spectacle, there's a whack of celebrities set to descend on Toronto for the 10-day film festival.

Here are a few of the major movies set to premier at TIFF 2022:

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • My Policeman
  • The Woman King
  • The Menu
  • Devotion
  • Causeway
  • The Good Nurse

And here are some of the most famous and notable celebrities set to make an appearance:

  • Nicolas Cage
  • Jessica Chastain
  • Hillary and Chelsea Clinton
  • Viola Davis
  • Zac Efron
  • Joe Jonas
  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • Elisabeth Moss
  • Jordan Peele
  • Margaret Qualley
  • Daniel Radcliffe
  • Seth Rogan
  • Method Man
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift
  • Gabrielle Union
  • Weird Al Yankovic
  • Oprah
  • Lil Yatchy

In addition to these, Brendan Fraser will also come to TIFF as he is set to receive the TIFF Tribute Award for his role in The Whale.

Michelle Yeoh is also being honoured with the first-ever TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker award. 

A full list of expected celebrities coming to Toronto can be found here.

