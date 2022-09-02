Here are some of the A-list celebs making appearances at TIFF 2022 in Toronto

TIFF 2022 is back in full-force after a less festive celebration last year, with special events and red carpet premiers ready to take place in less than a week.

For this year's spectacle, there's a whack of celebrities set to descend on Toronto for the 10-day film festival.

Here are a few of the major movies set to premier at TIFF 2022:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

My Policeman

The Woman King

The Menu

Devotion

Causeway

The Good Nurse

And here are some of the most famous and notable celebrities set to make an appearance:

Nicolas Cage

Jessica Chastain

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Viola Davis

Zac Efron

Joe Jonas

Jennifer Lawrence

Elisabeth Moss

Jordan Peele

Margaret Qualley

Daniel Radcliffe

Seth Rogan

Method Man

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Gabrielle Union

Weird Al Yankovic

Oprah

Lil Yatchy

In addition to these, Brendan Fraser will also come to TIFF as he is set to receive the TIFF Tribute Award for his role in The Whale.

Harry Styles, Oprah Winfrey, and everyone, everywhere, all at once are coming to #TIFF22



🧵 pic.twitter.com/CsewuOczch — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 2, 2022

Michelle Yeoh is also being honoured with the first-ever TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker award.

A full list of expected celebrities coming to Toronto can be found here.