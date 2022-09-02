Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taylor swift toronto

Taylor Swift is making a surprise appearance in Toronto

Music
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Attention all Swifties! Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift is officially headed to Toronto for a surprise special appearance at TIFF.

The film festival just announced that it will be hosting an In Conversation With...Taylor Swift event as part of its 47th annual celebration.

Swift is set to introduce the first-ever screening of All Too Well: The Short Film on 35mm, and will be joined by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

The two will be having an engaging conversation about filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music.

"We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker," Bailey said. "We're excited to hear Taylor's version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we'll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF."

The beloved 15-minute short film written and directed by Swift premiered in November 2021 and has since garnered over 74 million views on YouTube. The film is set to the 10-minute version of her 2012 song, "All Too Well."

As always, social media was filled with tons of exciting and hilarious reactions from Swifties following the announcement.

Some fans said they would risk it all just to snag a ticket.

Others said the event is a big win for the city.

In Conversation With...Taylor Swift is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Tickets are not available just yet, so keep an eye out on the event page to stay up to date with when they go on sale.

Lead photo by

@taylorswift
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Taylor Swift is making a surprise appearance in Toronto

Toronto radio station drops Arcade Fire music after sexual misconduct allegations

Hundreds of BTS fans line up and sleep on the floor for Toronto pop-up store

A BTS pop-up store is about to open in Toronto and here are the details

Drake just got a new hairstyle and people can't decide who he looks like

Dave Grohl and members of Canadian rock band Rush spotted at Toronto steakhouse

Fans drag K-pop group ATEEZ for mistaking Toronto for Hamilton in tour announcement

That time an Alice Cooper riot rocked the CNE