Taylor Swift is making a surprise appearance in Toronto

Attention all Swifties! Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift is officially headed to Toronto for a surprise special appearance at TIFF.

The film festival just announced that it will be hosting an In Conversation With...Taylor Swift event as part of its 47th annual celebration.

Join us on Sept 9 for the first-ever screening of the singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and director’s ALL TOO WELL: THE SHORT FILM in its original 35mm form during a special In Conversation With… Taylor Swift event. https://t.co/UIOuVERokG pic.twitter.com/aSEFPiJ920 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 2, 2022

Swift is set to introduce the first-ever screening of All Too Well: The Short Film on 35mm, and will be joined by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

The two will be having an engaging conversation about filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music.

"We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker," Bailey said. "We're excited to hear Taylor's version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we'll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF."

The beloved 15-minute short film written and directed by Swift premiered in November 2021 and has since garnered over 74 million views on YouTube. The film is set to the 10-minute version of her 2012 song, "All Too Well."

As always, social media was filled with tons of exciting and hilarious reactions from Swifties following the announcement.

Some fans said they would risk it all just to snag a ticket.

Others said the event is a big win for the city.

In Conversation With...Taylor Swift is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Tickets are not available just yet, so keep an eye out on the event page to stay up to date with when they go on sale.