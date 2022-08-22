Film
Brendan Fraser coming to Toronto to receive huge award and many say it's about time

In the words of vocalist and flutist Lizzo, "it's about damn time!"

Brendan Fraser is finally being award for his acting skills and dedication in Toronto and his fans are finally rejoicing.

The half-Canadian thespian will receive a prestigious award for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale at the this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The TIFF Tribute Award will honour Fraser's work as he plays a 600-pound man searching to reconnect with his daughter.

You’ll probably recognize the 53-year-old as the heroic lead in The Mummy series from 1999 and 2001. But he's done amazing work in The Scout, George of the Jungle and my all-time favourite Gimme Shelter alongside Vanessa Hudgens.

If you were a young kid in the early 2000s, Fraser dominated the screen of your favourite movies.

Fraser is also half-American and according to Wikipedia, is the nephew of George Genereux- a Canadian olympic gold medallist from Saskatoon.

Social media seems to label this award as the start of Fraser's comeback, after he took a step back (and was seemingly blacklisted) from Hollywood following his public and very brave sharing of being sexually assaulted.

Many are saying this TIFF award may be a hint of what's to come, like an Oscar.

Other recipients of the Tribute Award (Joaquin Phoenix, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain) have gone to either win or be nominated for an Oscar.

Though it pales in comparison to this TIFF accolode, Fraser was the first American-born person to have a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. 

No matter the Oscar outcome, I am (and tons of dedicate fans are) happy to see Fraser finally given his long overdue flowers.

The Whale will have its international premier at Venice Film Festival before moving on to the TIFF circuit in early September.

