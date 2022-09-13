Film
Jason Gorber
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
movies tiff 2022

The best and worst movies at TIFF 2022 so far

Film
Jason Gorber
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We are technically halfway through this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that doesn't wrap up until next Sunday, but already the majority of the "big" releases have played for audiences here.

While many international visitors call it quits early in the week, it remains a boon for locals to try and catch some of the best of fest in the coming days.

There are plenty of amazing films screened earlier in the year at previous festivals that shouldn't be missed, but here I'm concentrating on those that got their release most recently.

Here, in my opinion, are some of the best and worst movies to play at TIFF 2022.

The Best
The Fabelmans

Practically a shoo-in for People's Choice Award, this biggest get of this year's fest did not disappoint. Spielberg's deft touch, combined with a stunning performance by Michelle Williams and a crowd-cheering cameo by Judd Hirsch, easily establishes this as one of the great films of the year.

Women Talking

After debuting at Telluride the week before, Sarah Polley's latest film is easily her best. A bleak story that easily could have been a mere technical exercise, she imbues so much intelligence and nuance into this dark yet uplifting tale, guiding the ensemble in ways that firmly establish her as a world-class filmmaker of the highest order.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

About 20 minutes in I was somewhat trepidatious, enjoying myself but wondering whether we'd truly get something that matched the fun of the first film. And then, BAM! Rian Johnson's intricate puzzlebox of a film is such a wonderful delight, the cast clearly having a blast, providing rapturous joy to the premiere audiences here in town.

Bros

Another splashy studio selection, that takes nothing away from the calibre of writing and performance at play in this LGBTQ+ romcom that both breaks all the rules and firmly embraces all the narrative tropes one could want. It's very moving, very sexy, and above all, very hilarious.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh's lyrical, allegorical tale is set on a windswept island off the Irish coast, and it feels as ancient and well worn as the walls that line the paths the inhabitant tread between home, field and pub. Mixing a gentle comedic air with a bleak undertone, its tale of brotherhood torn asunder is both intrinsically Irish and unabashedly universal.

Canadian films @ TIFF

Every year the festival gets to showcase some of the best this country has to offer to the world's screens, and with titles like Brother and the many films that have local connections, as well as titles from around the country, it's never a bad thing to celebrate a bit of Can-con here at the fest.

The Worst
The Son

After the stunning accomplishment that is The Father Florian Zeller returned to the festival with the much-anticipated follow up. Just about everything that made the former extraordinary is absent here, eschewing rich, cinematic vision for pallid, pedestrian capture of overwrought performances.

Glass Onion's second public screening

It's no secret that TIFF has undergone enormous turnover in the last few years, and much of their institutional knowledge is absent. That was never more evident than the giant lineup of paid ticket holders denied entry to their screening through no fault of their own.

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

The best and worst movies at TIFF 2022 so far

Here's what the opening weekend of TIFF 2022 looked like in Toronto

Someone asked Brendan Fraser to sign a strange sea shell in Toronto and he declined

Toronto casting call is looking for someone to play a young Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Brendan Fraser gets standing ovation in Toronto and sparks major Oscar buzz

Movie star Anna Kendrick got stuck in a Toronto elevator and needed to be rescued

A movie about immigrating to Thorncliffe Park is getting its world premiere in Toronto

The most memorable Toronto movies and TV shows from the 1980s