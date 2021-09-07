Simu Liu does epic backflip after delivering one of the best first pitches of the year

From pithy hometown comedy and Marvel superhero-dom to charming fans and throwing perfect baseball pitches — is there anything Simu Liu isn't good at?

Apparently not, as the Kim's Convenience and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star has shown us, his latest feat being what Major League Baseball is calling one of the best first pitches of the year.

The Mississauga-raised actor was at Oracle Park in San Francisco this weekend to promote his new film, which dominated Labour Day box office records after debuting on Friday, and got the chance to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Sept. 5 game between the the city's Giants and the L.A. Dodgers.

After delivering a curveball over home plate — a perfect strike — Liu channeled his most recent character and wowed the crowd with a backflip on the spot.

.@SimuLiu with a perfect strike AND a backflip. 😱



Gotta be one of the best first pitches this year. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RUAZyGDAmM — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2021

Despite undoubtedly impressing thousands of fans and the league itself, the stunt was apparently not enough for Liu, who later joked in a tweet that the pitch was "like 500 per cent faster in my head."

But fans were quick to reassure Liu of his "Avengers type skillz," calling him an icon, a real life superhero, and asking him if he's just amazing at everything (the answer is yes).

As MLB also pointed out, accuracy was more important than speed in this case, and Liu did an amazing job.

And, regardless of how slow the celeb believed his throw to be, he definitely continues to knock it out of the park in every aspect these days.