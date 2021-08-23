One of Toronto's biggest events joins growing list that require attendees to be vaccinated

The Toronto International Film Festival, one of the city's most renowned and certainly its most star-studded annual event, has just announced that it will require movie-goers and all other visitors entering its venues during the 2021 event to show valid proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

The organization joins the growing list of venues, workplaces, public events and more that have put forth such a policy, the most recent among them being the Toronto Blue Jays, Live Nation and MLSE.

TIFF says in a thorough explanation of how its operations will change amid the health crisis that the new directive will help mitigate risk, and that the fest is working closely with the government and health officials to ensure "he safe execution of the festival, with its number one priority being the health and well-being of both festival audiences, talent, press and industry, and residents of the community."

As is the case for events operated by the above, TIFF will also accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from up to 48 hours before the respective event for attendees who are not vaccinated or do not wish to share their vaccination status.

Toronto Public Health went as far as recommending the measure for all employers in the metropolis last week, the City of Toronto being just one that has heeded the suggestion in recent days.

Festival staff, audience members and visitors entering #TIFF21 venues from September 9–18 will be required to show either proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to entering any TIFF venue. pic.twitter.com/UbnaYxzuzS — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 23, 2021

TIFF this year will be comprised of a mix of virtual, drive-in/outdoor and indoor in-person programming from Sept. 9 to 18.

Its new immunization rule will apply at TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, the Cinesphere Imax Theatre and the West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place, but not at the Visa Skyline Drive-In and RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place.

Additional pandemic protocols include mandatory masks at all venues, mobile ticketing only, and the closure of indoor concessions.

There also, quite notably from other years, won't be any rush ticketing or lineups for this year's events, which include the much-anticipated Dear Evan Hansen (adapted from the award-winning musical), All My Puny Sorrows (based on the novel by Miriam Toews) and Last Night in Soho (starring Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen's Gambit).