Here's how to get tickets to TIFF 2021 in Toronto

TIFF 2021 is fast approaching, and tickets for both in-person and digital screenings will soon be available for purchase.

The 46th annual Toronto International Film Festival will kick off on Sept. 9 and run until Sept. 18, and it'll feature a number of star-studded films that have been selected to premiere at the festival, including the highly-anticipated opener Dear Evan Hansen.

While much of the festival was held online last year thanks to COVID-19-related restrictions, TIFF will operate using more of a hybrid model this year.

In-person events will take place at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place and Scotiabank Theatre.

Tickets for regular screenings at these venues will cost $25, while premium in-person film screenings will set you back $40.

Drive-in screenings ​at the Visa Skyline Drive-In and the RBC Lakeside Drive-In at Ontario Place will also run this year, and tickets for these events will cost $49 for a car with one to two people or $69 for a car with three or more.

Tickets for open-air cinema screenings, set to to take place at the West Island Open Air Cinema at Ontario Place, will cost $38 for lawn access for two people.

Regular digital TIFF Bell Lightbox screenings will meanwhile cost $19 while premium screenings will cost $26, and all "In Conversation With…" events will cost $12.

Now that you know how much TIFF tickets will set you back, you're likely wondering how and when you can buy them. Unfortunately, as per usual, TIFF members will have priority when it comes to purchasing festival passes and tickets.

Individual tickets for in-person and digital events will first go on sale to TIFF Patrons Circle Members, according to level, on Aug. 26.

Digital ticket package redemption will then begin on Aug. 29 for TIFF members, by level, and it'll close on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

Then, on Sept. 4, individual tickets will go on sale to Contributors Circle and Members 365.

Individual tickets will then go on sale to TIFF Insiders on Sept. 5, and then to the general public on Sept. 6.

Mark your calendar.



Ticket exchanges for in-person events will open right before the festival begins, on Sept. 8.

Priority for TIFF members combined with limited capacity due to the pandemic may mean that securing tickets to the screenings you've been dying to see won't be easy, so be sure to head online or pick up the phone to buy your passes as soon as you're eligible.

As for vaccine mandates, TIFF recently announced that proof of vaccination will not be required to enter venues during the festival, but masks will be mandatory and talent and media will face regular testing.