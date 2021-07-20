TIFF reveals huge list of star-studded movies playing at this year's festival in Toronto

The 46th annual Toronto International Film Festival is set to begin in less than two months, and TIFF Co-Heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente just announced the first 32 star-studded movies selected to premiere at the festival.

Bailey and Vicente announced 11 galas and 21 special presentations chosen for the festival's programming Tuesday, including the highly-anticipated festival opener Dear Evan Hansen.

Today is going to be an amazing day and here's why:



Announcing #TIFF21's Opening Night Gala: The World Premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN from @StephenChbosky. Starring @BenSPLATT, Amy Adams, @_juliannemoore, @KaitlynDever, Amandla Stenberg, and Nik Dodani. https://t.co/e84I2VllSv pic.twitter.com/mdeXepBkSl — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 20, 2021

The feature-film adaptation of the Tony Award–winning musical — directed by Stephen Chbosky and starring Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams and more — will kick off the festival on Sept. 9 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Discover kaleidoscope cats in the Canadian Premiere of Will Sharpe’s THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN: A portrait of an eccentric artist who introduces Victorian London to the delights of cats, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy. #TIFF21 https://t.co/K6romnbcYn pic.twitter.com/VWVNkoF46I — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 20, 2021

"There was no question that Dear Evan Hansen was the ideal film to launch the Festival this year," Bailey said in a statement.

"This film is ultimately about healing, forgiveness, and reaffirms how connected and essential we all are to one another. We couldn't think of a more important idea to celebrate this year as we come together once again to share the power and joy of cinema in theatres together."

.@jes_chastain stars in the World Premiere of Michael Showalter’s THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE, a humanizing portrait of the rise and fall of the Bakker network empire. Also starring Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and @vincentdonofrio. #TIFF21 https://t.co/LzgPAyRtW5 pic.twitter.com/jCHuMVEqyo — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 20, 2021

One Second, the latest film from acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou, has been selected as the closing night gala and will screen on Sept. 18.

We are thrilled to announce #TIFF21's Closing Night Gala, the North American Premiere of Zhang Yimou's ONE SECOND.



This “love letter to cinema," stars Wei Fan and Xiaochuan Li, and follows a man who escapes a labour camp for a glimpse of his daughter. https://t.co/0xJPMeEAZc pic.twitter.com/BeG8pnMl8x — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 20, 2021

The remaining 30 films set to screen at TIFF feature a number of notable celebrities, many of whom will travel to Toronto for the festival.

The World Premiere of Theodore Melfi’s THE STARLING is a bittersweet tale of a couple working their way toward the other side of grief and stars @melissamccarthy, Chris O'Dowd (@BigBoyler), Timothy Olyphant, @SkylerGisondo, and Kevin Kline. #TIFF21 https://t.co/ZcKKAd0duY pic.twitter.com/Cv1OkbalDK — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 20, 2021

Stars to watch out for come September include Olivia Munn, Octavia Spencer, Judi Dench, Danny DeVito, Dionne Warwick, Jake Gyllenhaal, Naomi Watts, Riz Ahmed and more.

Penélope Cruz, @antoniobanderas, and Oscar Martínez star in the North American Premiere of @marianocohn and Gastón Duprat’s ingenious, icy behind-the-scenes satire of movie-making, OFFICIAL COMPETITION. #TIFF21 https://t.co/SxvLl7NS0J pic.twitter.com/DbakPLEWIM — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 20, 2021

"We're so excited to be able to share this year's lineup with audiences in theatres," said Vicente in a statement. "These films reflect passion, creativity, and break new ground to tell their stories. We're honoured to have them as part of TIFF 2021."

Don't hang around and let your problems surround you. There are movie shows downtown. 🎵



Thomasin McKenzie, @AnyaTaylorJoy, and Matt Smith star in the North American Premiere of LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, from director @edgarwright. #TIFF21 https://t.co/dCax3tOFRQ pic.twitter.com/Q6qIxuonxt — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 20, 2021

Here's the list of the first 32 titles announced for TIFF 2021:

GALA PRESENTATIONS

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS