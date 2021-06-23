TIFF announces details for 2021 film festival in Toronto

The 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back with 10 days of events and more than 100 films — and many will be in-person this year.

With Ontario moving closer to Step 3 of the reopening plan, going to see a film indoors should be happening soon — and TIFF is counting on it for this September.

TIFF kicks off on Sept. 9 and plans include in-person films at TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, and Festival Village at the Ontario Place.

Festival Village at Ontario Place includes the Cinesphere IMAX Theatre, Visa Skyline Drive-in, RBC Lakeside Drive-In and the West Island Open Air Cinema.

Last fall much of the festival moved online.

Online screenings are still part of the mix this year with the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox and the TIFF Bell Digital Talks platforms returning.

On Wednesday TIFF announced twelve films coming to Festival's Official Selection for 2021:

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune will also screen as a World Exclusive IMAX Special Event at the Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place.

The Festival's Gala and Special Presentations will be announced on July 20.

Films selected for TIFF's programmes — Contemporary World Cinema presented by Sun Life, Discovery, TIFF Docs presented by A&E Indie Films, Midnight Madness, Primetime, and Wavelengths — will be announced July 28.

TIFF Short Cuts and the Platform Programme will be announced Aug. 11.