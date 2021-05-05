Film
Mira Miller
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
jason momoa toronto

Jason Momoa movie Slumberland filming at Ontario Place in Toronto

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Between workin on the second season of his Apple TV+ show See and filming his new fantasy Netflix movie Slumberland, Jason Momoa has been in Toronto for what seems like forever.

The latter project, which is currently in production, will tell an "adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld," and photos posted to social media this week show exactly where filming has been taking place as of late.

On Wednesday, one Toronto resident shared photos of Slumberland production vehicles and equipment at Ontario Place, where Momoa was previously spotted while working on his other Toronto-based project. 

Another onlooker shared photos of similar equipment in Oakville the day before that, as filming reportedly took place inside at the Centennial Pool.  

One local photographer even managed to capture some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of Momoa in action at Pinewood Toronto Studios last weekend, and they show the actor completely transformed into a half-man, half-beast creature.

Another photo meanwhile shows Momoa and Barkley shooting a scene at the impressive lighthouse set that was created specifically for this film.

Slumberland is set to continue production in Toronto until at least June 21, and the film is scheduled to premier on Netflix sometime in 2022.

Lead photo by

NetflixFilm

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Jason Momoa movie Slumberland filming at Ontario Place in Toronto

One of Toronto's most popular Pakistani restaurants turns into set for Netflix production

Netflix has officially chosen Toronto for its new Canadian headquarters

The history of the Odeon Danforth Theatre in Toronto before it became a GoodLife

Zac Efron is filming a movie in Toronto this summer

Dave Foley arrives in Toronto to film Kids in the Hall reboot

Here's a first look at Marvel's new Shang-Chi trailer with Toronto's Simu Liu

They once made a movie about the SARS outbreak in Toronto called Plague City