Jason Momoa movie Slumberland filming at Ontario Place in Toronto

Between workin on the second season of his Apple TV+ show See and filming his new fantasy Netflix movie Slumberland, Jason Momoa has been in Toronto for what seems like forever.

The latter project, which is currently in production, will tell an "adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld," and photos posted to social media this week show exactly where filming has been taking place as of late.

No, you’re not dreaming—that’s Jason Momoa with a full set of horns.



Here's a sneak peek behind the scenes at SLUMBERLAND, a new adventure story about an eccentric outlaw (Momoa) who guides a young hero (Marlow Barkley) through a secret dreamworld.



Coming to Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/QZIaQbk7HM — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 6, 2021

On Wednesday, one Toronto resident shared photos of Slumberland production vehicles and equipment at Ontario Place, where Momoa was previously spotted while working on his other Toronto-based project.

Filming Update!#Slumberland continues to film at Jason Momoa’s favourite location, Ontario Place 😴🎥🎬



Once this is done, expect to see the location return to Jason’s other show, #See. https://t.co/CdnY5Q25c9 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 5, 2021

Another onlooker shared photos of similar equipment in Oakville the day before that, as filming reportedly took place inside at the Centennial Pool.

@WhatsFilmingON In Oakville stalking another film set. This time looking for Jason Momoa. I think I saw him..... for a brief 3 seconds. Filming was inside today, in the Centennial Pool. #slumberland pic.twitter.com/g2QhBnplaz — Lee-Ann (@Lew23) May 4, 2021

One local photographer even managed to capture some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of Momoa in action at Pinewood Toronto Studios last weekend, and they show the actor completely transformed into a half-man, half-beast creature.

Filming Update!

It looks like Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley are going on a treasure hunt in this #Slumberland sneak peek😴🎥🎬@jlpconcepts have they asked you to be the official photographer yet? These are better than the promo images. https://t.co/VtHJft9fTB — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 2, 2021

Another photo meanwhile shows Momoa and Barkley shooting a scene at the impressive lighthouse set that was created specifically for this film.

Filming Update!

Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley are heading out on an adventure in this #Slumberland sneak peek😴🎥🎬@jlpconcepts great photo 👏

The lighthouse set looks wonderful. https://t.co/VbMXmNv80q — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 2, 2021

Slumberland is set to continue production in Toronto until at least June 21, and the film is scheduled to premier on Netflix sometime in 2022.