Film
Mira Miller
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
university avenue road closure toronto

Neil Patrick Harris movie shoot shutting down major Toronto street this weekend

Film
Mira Miller
Posted 10 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A stretch of a major Toronto street will be shutting down on Saturday to make way for a film shoot, so be sure to make alternative plans if the area happens to be on your typical route.

City of Toronto Transportation Services put out a traffic alert Friday afternoon warning residents to avoid University Avenue between Queen Street West and Dundas Street on Saturday, April 10 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. for filming. 

"Emergency vehicles and bikes maintain access," reads the alert. "Others making essential travel should plan another route."

According to Toronto Filming, the shoot is for Neil Patrick Harris' new holiday movie 8 Bit Christmas.

The Hollywood actor and Broadway performer has been in Toronto for roughly two weeks now and just finished observing Canada's mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a local hotel.

He'd been posting daily videos on his Instagram page to show his 8.5 million followers how he was passing the time, though the clips became increasingly hilarious (yet slightly concerning) over the course of his stay. 

Harris thankfully emerged from quarantine on Friday before losing his mind entirely, and he's certainly in for a long day of work during Saturday's shoot.

Lead photo by

Toronto Filming

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Neil Patrick Harris movie shoot shutting down major Toronto street this weekend

Jason Momoa is filming a new movie and shopping in Toronto right now

Dan Levy is channeling his character from Schitt's Creek and living at home in Toronto

Kim's Convenience star shares heartfelt tribute ahead of series finale

Neil Patrick Harris sanitizes his mouth and underwear while quarantining in Toronto

Kim's Convenience spin-off series about Shannon Ross in the works

Schitt's Creek star's fans raising money for Toronto encampments for his birthday

Toronto TikTok user has been trying to get Owen Wilson to notice him for hundreds of days