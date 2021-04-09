Neil Patrick Harris movie shoot shutting down major Toronto street this weekend

A stretch of a major Toronto street will be shutting down on Saturday to make way for a film shoot, so be sure to make alternative plans if the area happens to be on your typical route.

City of Toronto Transportation Services put out a traffic alert Friday afternoon warning residents to avoid University Avenue between Queen Street West and Dundas Street on Saturday, April 10 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. for filming.

"Emergency vehicles and bikes maintain access," reads the alert. "Others making essential travel should plan another route."

#TrafficAlertTO – Part of University Ave., b/n Queen St W & Dundas St, will be closed Saturday, April 10, 5am-8pm for filming. Emergency vehicles and bikes maintain access. Others making essential travel should plan another route. pic.twitter.com/XIo1ufQUgs — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) April 9, 2021

According to Toronto Filming, the shoot is for Neil Patrick Harris' new holiday movie 8 Bit Christmas.

The Hollywood actor and Broadway performer has been in Toronto for roughly two weeks now and just finished observing Canada's mandatory 14-day quarantine period at a local hotel.

He'd been posting daily videos on his Instagram page to show his 8.5 million followers how he was passing the time, though the clips became increasingly hilarious (yet slightly concerning) over the course of his stay.

Harris thankfully emerged from quarantine on Friday before losing his mind entirely, and he's certainly in for a long day of work during Saturday's shoot.