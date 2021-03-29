This is how Neil Patrick Harris has been spending his quarantine in Toronto

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris has just landed in Toronto for a new project and, like all incoming travellers, is undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a local hotel.

As one can imagine, such a stint isn't exactly the most exciting, so the actor and producer is trying to keep himself busy to help the days pass more quickly.

According to a sort of isolation diary he's been sharing with his 8.5 million Instagram followers, Harris has been staying active with some virtual reality exercise programs and yoga to balance out the tequila he jokes that he's been imbibing.

He also picked a very Canadian Netflix show to watch as he hunkers down: Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek, which was filmed right here in Southern Ontario and was created by (and stars) homegrown celebs Dan and Eugene Levy.

Harris actually finished the final installation of the hit series on his first day in quarantine on Friday, and had nothing but good things to say about it.

"Thanks to the cast and crew, especially @instadanjlevy for the laughs and the tears and the love," Harris wrote in the caption of a pic showing him laying beside his laptop, the cast on screen.

"You made everyone, all of it, seem so vibrant, fun, and full of worth. What a joy. But now that it's over, what am I supposed to watch and do in this room for two weeks?"

It was a heartfelt and sweet homage to a show that has been widely acclaimed by critics and viewers alike, and which millions were sad to see end last year after six seasons.

With 11 more days left in isolation before he is free to start work on his forthcoming movie 8 Bit Christmas, fans will have to wait and see what else Harris gets up to.

Luckily for him, as a bigtime Hollywood actor, he can definitely afford the notoriously pricey hotel stay that all passengers are ordered to pay for as they await results of the COVID-19 test they have to take upon landing in the country, in the unlikely case that the production company isn't paying for him.

Along with filming his new holiday flick over the coming weeks, the actor will be hosting Elton John's annual AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards event, which will be taking place virtually on April 25.